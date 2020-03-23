MondayMotivation: THIS Dialogue From Rang De Basanti Mirrors The Current World Situation

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational dialogue ft. Aamir Khan and team Rang De Basanti. As the world suffers from a lockdown because of Coronavirus Pandemic, this dialogue from the film comes in relatable.

This dialogue mirrors the current situation of the world which demands ‘discipline’ from us.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

