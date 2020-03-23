Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational dialogue ft. Aamir Khan and team Rang De Basanti. As the world suffers from a lockdown because of Coronavirus Pandemic, this dialogue from the film comes in relatable.

This dialogue mirrors the current situation of the world which demands ‘discipline’ from us.

#MondayMotivation: THIS Dialogue From Rang De Basanti Mirrors The Current World Situation
#MondayMotivation: THIS Dialogue From Rang De Basanti Mirrors The Current World Situation

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out