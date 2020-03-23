Andha Kanna Paathaakaa From Master OUT! Thalapathy Vijay’s Romantic Avatar Steals The Show

Post garnering phenomenal response for first track Kutti story followed by Vaathi Coming and Vaathi Raid, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, this afternoon revealed the fourth track titled, Andha Kanna Paathaakaa.

Talking about Andha Kanna Paathaakaa, along with Thalapathy Vijay the romantic melodious track also features actress Malavika Mohanan.

Thalapathy Vijay can be seen sporting fresh dapper look, minus beard, and trimmed moustache. The actor is seen dressed at his best with all smiles bitten by the love bug. As he is seen completely love-struck by Malavika Mohanan’s beauty and smile, but he finds it difficult to express his feelings to her.

The romantic track is been crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and it is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The lyrics for the beautiful track is been penned by Vignesh Shivn.

Talking about the film, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as a professor and Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

The action thriller also has Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das along with others.

Master is been helmed by Kaithi fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and it is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto in under his production banner XB Film Creators.

Though the film is slated to release on 9th April, if the current situation i.e Coronavirus Pandemic doesn’t get better by end of this month then there are possibilities of the release date getting postponed.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited by the makers.

