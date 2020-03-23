Sunny Singh ‘Titu’ NOT TALKING To His ‘Sonu’ Kartik Aaryan Anymore? Actor Clarifies His Stance

Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan first appeared together in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar ka Punchnama 2, which was the debut film of Sunny Singh. The film was a huge success, so director Luv Ranjan brought both of them together again for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which also went on to be a super hit.

While the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety made Kartik one of the leading stars of Bollywood, there have been rumours of Kartik and Sunny’s equation hitting a rough patch.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sunny was quizzed about the spat, but he referred to himself and Kartik as ‘Chaddi buddies’. Sunny said they would start fighting over anything and everything and even fought while drinking coffee. But it would take only five minutes to patch up. The 34-year-old actor also added that they knew almost everything about each other.

Sunny was also seen playing a cameo in Kartik’s recent film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Both Kartik and Sunny’s last outings were flops at the Box office. Sunny last appeared in debutant Navjot Gulati’s Jai Mummy Di and Kartik in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

