Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is making headlines these days. The film was expected to pull off great wonders at the ticket windows but it’s clearly underperforming, as of now. The film was produced under Fox Star Studios and now the breaking news is coming in that Vijay Singh, who is CEO of the same, has resigned amid back to back failures of films at the box office.

According to a report by Spotboye, Vijay Singh, Fox Star Studios CEO, has put down his papers. Meanwhile, there are a lot of rumours doing the rounds on social media that he was asked to leave amid back to back failures of big-budget films at the box office whereas others say that he has resigned on his own.

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 is the latest outing that has been presented by Fox Star Studios. As we all know that the film made a high cost, had huge expectations pinned on it and was said to end the dry spell post-Tanhaji, at the box office. But it is now being said that the actioner might just fall short of recovering its making cost.

Other films that failed at the box office recently have names like Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, multi-starrers like Kalank and Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.

Since there’s no official announcement by either Vijay Singh or Fox so it’ll be interesting to watch out, who replaces him. The next film under Fox Star Studios banner is Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Sadak 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb.

