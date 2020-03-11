Hungama 2: Meezaan Jaffrey Reveals The ONE Thing Akshay Kumar Advised Him While Working With Priyadarshan

Star kid Meezaan Jaffrey, who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal is currently set to explore different avenues with Hungama 2. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie marks his return to comedy after a long hiatus. While Priyadarshan is a veteran when it comes to Bollywood comedies, Meezaan is rather new to the genre.

While the actor confesses to being nervous at first, he is also quick to admit that he is also thrilled to be a part of the sequel to Priyadarshan’s much loved 2003 film Hungama. While the original film featured Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in pivotal roles, Hungama 2 features Meezaan, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles.

Opening up about preparing and shooting for the film, Meezaan Jaffrey has made a rather interesting revelation about advice given to him by Akshay Kumar for working with Priyadarshan. Jaffery has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “He told me to blindly follow Priyan sir; it will turn out great. He confessed that whatever he has learnt about comedy is from the filmmaker.”

Meezaan further said, “You are given the dialogues just before the shot. He shows you how to play it out on camera and you just have to follow his cues. Nobody knows what is happening on the set except him.”

For the unversed, Akshay and Priyadarshan have given some of Bollywood’s best comedies with films like Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, De Dana Dan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa to name a few. Hungama 2 is slated to release on the 14th of August, 2020.

