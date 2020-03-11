Shehnaaz Gill BLAMES Sidharth Shukla For Unable To Give Her Best In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Here’s Why

Though Bigg Boss 13 is over weeks ago, the craze around the show and its contestants refuses to die down. While fans still want to know if Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are a couple or not, the craze around Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka #SidNaaz is unparalleled.

While Sidharth Shukla is yet to sign a new show, Shehnaaz Gill is busy with her Colors TV swayamvar show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Paras Chhabra. But the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif has now confessed that she is not being able to focus on the show fully because she feels that she has fallen in love with former Dil Se Dil Tak actor Sidharth Shukla.

In a certain clip shared by the makers of the show, Shehnaaz is seen being questioned by Jay Bhanushali about her contribution to the show and Shehnaaz has confessed to having fallen love with Shukla and there is nothing she can do about it. Jay is even heard trying to reason with Shehnaaz saying that the show is happening because she agreed to be a part of it.

Check out the promo here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge saw Shehnaaz developing a great bond with current Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Balraj Syal. Balraj has also been heard saying that he was their Jodi, fondly called #Sehraj to trend more than #SidNaaz.

Do let us know what do you think about Shehnaaz’s confession and her next step after confessing to not being able to give Mujhse Shaadi Karoge her 100 percent.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!