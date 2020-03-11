Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s Crazy & Young Romance In This 2000 Holi Video Is All Things Love

Shah Rukh Khan fans are really upset with the superstar for not signing any film. But lately the speculations of his upcoming film with the director Rajkumar Hirani is the talk of the town. His fans are going gaga over the news but we are all still waiting for the official announcement.

Meanwhile, a video of SRK dancing with wife, Gauri Khan is going viral on social media. The video is from Subhash Ghai’s Holi party back in 2000 and it’s clearly visible that Shah Rukh had a crazy time with Gauri and Ghai. The video starts with Shah Rukh being thrown in a pool full of water and colour and seems to be enjoying it and later drags Gauri also in the same pool.

Ghai shared the video on his Twitter and wrote, “Nostalgia Mukta Arts Happy Holi @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods SRK , Gauri n friends at subhash ghai’s HOLI party in meghna cottage , mud island mumbai in 2000”.

NOSTALGIA MUKTA ARTS

🎥🍺📽💽❤️

HAPPY HOLI @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods SRK , Gauri n friends at subhash ghai's HOLI party in meghna cottage , mud island mumbai in 2000🕺🏽💃🏽https://t.co/ZwmUDNsMFf. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 10, 2020

SRK shared a selfie yesterday on Twitter wishing all his fans a very Happy Holi and wrote, “And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe.”

And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe. pic.twitter.com/d1Kg8wpfww — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 10, 2020

Now, can you please announce a comeback movie already SRK? We are all waiting desperately for you on the big screen.

