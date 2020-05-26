WHAT! Action King Tiger Shroff Has A Phobia Of Heights

Bollywood hunk and action hero Tiger Shroff, who mesmerises with his near-impossible stunts on screen, is scared of heights!

The “War” actor took to social media to talk about his fear of heights. Sharing a slow-motion video where he can be seen jumping high in the air, he wrote: “I always close my eyes whenever I am up there… anybody else scared of heights?”

Fans flooded his post with comments like “Flying Tiger” and “Fearless Tiger”.

They also requested him to organise an #AskTiger session on Twitter.

Meanwhile, recently Tiger shared a clip of himself saying that he is “evolving backwards” during the lockdown. In the video, Tiger, son of actor Jackie Shroff, flaunts a beard and long hair along with his trademark huge muscles.

“I think im evolving backwards this quarantine…#baddhair/bearddays @rajendradhole,” he captioned the video, which currently has 1.4 million views.

He had earlier shared a video of himself singing “Theher Ja” from the film “October”, starring his friend Varun Dhawan. Varun was impressed enough to share the video on his handle.

Tiger Shroff was last seen on screen in “Baaghi 3” directed by Ahmed Khan. The third instalment of the “Baaghi” franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

