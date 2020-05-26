Gulabo Sitabo trailer featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana has sparked a lot of online chatter ever since it has announced to launch on Amazon prime Video. Mumbai Police social media team took the opportunity of the hype to share an advisory using a meme inspired by the trailer to spread awareness of the use of strong passwords for their different online profiles.

“Strong password to Mumbaikars with a weak password!” the department wrote and then shared a meme of dialogue by Ayushmann Khurrana from the trailer. It shows Khurrana saying, “humein godh lelo [adopt me].” With their witty way, Mumbai Police is now asking people to adopt strong passwords rather than the weak ones. What’s even more amusing is that they used #$tr0ngP@$$w0₹d and #BlockbusterPassword as their hashtags for the post.

The post shared on Monday night has garnered almost 11,000 likes and tonnes of comments from people appreciating the witty post and Mumbai Police’s creativity behind it by commenting things like “Mumbai police got swag!”, “Killing it as always.”. Addressing Ayushman’s photo, one of the users commented saying “Such a cute password”. Another user joking about his password said, ” My password is so strong that I keep forgetting it!”

