5 Times Ranveer Singh Has Turned Out To Be A Brand Favourite & His OTT Style Is To Blamed For It, Check Out

Ranveer Singh is an energy bomb. He is instinctive and experimental, which is something that a plethora of people love about him. While Ranveer Singh with his energy and charm has entertained millions of people on the big screen, he has also helped brands in selling their products. And kudos to him, for doing it in his own unique style.

The actor who made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat, is already the face of many popular brands. Over the years, Ranveer Singh has featured in some really exciting advertisements, many of which have entertained the audience thoroughly. They have been in the news not only for its content, but also for its treatment and aesthetics.

Have a look at some of them:

Ching’s Secret: For this Noodles brand, Ranveer Singh has done some really entertaining ads. Who can forget his hilarious Ranveer Ching avatar in the Shaad Ali & Rohit Shetty directed ads? Have a look:

And then he also did a video named “Captain Ching Rises”. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it was one crazy advertisement that had made us go ROFL.

Make My Trip: Along with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh has done some super successful campaigns for them. The ads were not just hit on TV, but were also loved by people on the social media. Ranveer Singh’s quirky and funny avatars also remained a topic of discussion on the social media for a long time after the ads had released.

Durex: The Gully Boy actor had gone all out for this condom brand. His charm and onscreen presence lit the screen, and the campaign was without a doubt successful.

Thumbs Up: This brand always made action-packed advertisements with stars like Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan. However, when Ranveer Singh became the face of it, he took the action ante a notch higher impressing all his fans. Thumbs up for that.

Kotak Bank: Ranveer Singh’s campaigns for the bank have been a huge hit. In fact, just recently, the actor has shot for a quarantine ad for the bank and it’s already going viral on social media.

Which one is your all time favourite ad featuring Ranveer Singh? Let us know in the comments section.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!