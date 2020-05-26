Virgin Bhanupriya Actress Urvashi Rautela Has A Hilarious Take On Her Choice Of Men

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, who is currently in news for her upcoming release, Virgin Bhanupriya, feels she has “bad taste” in guys. Urvashi took to Instagram to share a short video, where she takes a dig at her taste in men.

“Bad taste in guys is my talent,” Urvashi Rautela wrote while posting the video on her official Instagram handle along with a heart emoji. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is looking forward to the release of her film “Virgin Bhanupriya” on an OTT platform. The actress has assured her fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.

“The experience of watching ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ on the digital platforms will be no less than watching the film in theatres. It’s exciting that at least the film is ready and a lot of people will see it. What better than digital platform or an OTT platform, which is going to go across 200 territories worldwide? It’s like a world premiere to me. More people will watch it,” Urvashi Rautela told IANS in one of her recent interviews.

“Virgin Bhanupriya” also stars former Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati, popular actress Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla apart from Urvashi Rautela in pivotal roles.

