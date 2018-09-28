After making headlines for accusing actor Nana Patekar, looks like Tanushree Dutta is on rampage by taking on some Bollywood celebs. On Thursday, Tanushree invited the media to talk further about the controversy. Speaking to DNA about her debut film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005) directed by Vivek Agnihotri, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Irrfan Khan, Emraan Hashmi among others; Tanushree shared an unpleasant incident that took place on the sets of the film.

As per the actress, director Vivek Agnihotri instructed her for removing clothes and dance to give cues to Irrfan Khan for a scene in which she was not even present. Tanushree further praised Irrfan and Suniel for being a gentleman, as Irrfan stopped Vivek and told him that he knows how to act and doesn’t require cues. Suniel also reprimanded the director.

Talking exclusively to DNA, here’s what she exactly said, “This guy (Vivek Agnihotri) wanted me to give cues to an actor (Irrfan Khan). It was an actor’s close-up. It was not even my shot. I was not even going to be in the shot. It was the actor’s close-up and he had to just look at something and give expressions. This director, he told me jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho, usko cues do.”

“…The male actor had to shoot back at the director saying, ‘I don’t need her to take off her coat and dance for me to give facial expressions. This was Irrfan Khan. I really appreciated that he actually spoke up like that because it was his close-up shot. I’m not in the frame. He had to look at me and give some expressions. Why do I have to dance in front of him for him to give expressions on his close-up shot. This director tells me ‘jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho’. I was shocked!”

“…The actor was horrified. And, because he had done some work, he could say something. He just told the director, ‘What are you talking about? I can give my closeup. Mujhe acting aati hai’. Suneil Shetty also spoke up. He was also there, he heard it and he got offended by it. He was like, ‘Main aayun kya wahaan cues dene ke liye?’ Yeah ofcourse, there are good people in the industry. Both, Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty spoke up. Suneil scolded that guy.”

Tanushree admitted that there are few good people like Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty in industry.