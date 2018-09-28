Tanushree Dutta & Nana Patekar Sexual Assault Controversy: After Big B & Aamir, Salman Khan Reacts On It!

Tanushree Dutta & Nana Patekar Sexual Assault Controversy: Last year #MeToo movement spread virally across social platforms and media. Many people opened up about their sexual harassment, but no one from B-town dared to talk about it. Recently, Tanushree Dutta kick-started the movement by alleging Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her. According to her, incident happened in 2008 during the shoot of the solo song of Horn Ok Pleassss. Nana laughed off the claims and said he will take legal action it. Now, recently Salman Khan commented on the whole issue.

In an event held in Mumbai, Salman was asked about the controversy between Tanushree and Nana. He replied, “I am not aware of this. Let me know and understand what is happening. I have been here and I am sure that the legal team will handle that. We will see what is going on. I am not aware of it.”

Before Salman’s comment came in, it was Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan who reacted on the issue.

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Zoom TV, Tanushree had said, “Post the incident on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss, Nana Patekar called up this political party who has a reputation of lynching and causing damages on the sets. And the producers called up the media to gain publicity from the whole situation.”

“On one side we had the media and on the other side, we had the political party workers. They vandalised my car completely. So, I got off my vanity van and headed towards our vehicle,” she added further.

After two days, Nana Patekar opened up in an interview with Mirror Now that, “What can I say why she is saying it? How do I know why she is saying this? What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on the set with me” and said about dealing legally with it.

While director Rakesh Sarang and choreographer Ganesh Acharya backed Nana, the actress is gaining support on social media.