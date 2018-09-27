Nana Patekar FINALLY Breaks Silence; Says, “I’ll Take Legal Action Against Tanushree Dutta”

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta shocked everyone when she revealed that she was sexually accused by Nana Patekar on the movie sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. While twitteratis backed the actress, B-town kept mum on her accusations. After all this while, now Nana Patekar has finally broke his silence on the whole issue.

When Contacted by Mirror Now, the actor laughed when questioned about the allegations and asked, “What can I say why she is saying it? How do I know why she is saying this? What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on the set with me.”

He further added, “I’ll take legal action against her. But it is waste telling media about it because you will play up anything. Whatever people want to say, they can say. But I will continue doing my work.”

Recently during interview with Zoom, Tanushree made shocking revelations about the Padma Shri and National award winning actor and said that, “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about his background… that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it”.

Nana who remained unavailable for the comment, finally commented about it to Mirror Now.

Also, speaking about the same issue, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Na toh main Tanushree hu aur na hi Nana Patekar. (Neither I am Tanushree, nor I am Nana Patekar.)” Further Aamir too went on to comment and said, “Without knowing the veracity of something or the details of something, don’t think I can comment on it, it is not. It is not Right for me to comment. I don’t need to comment. But whenever something like this does happens it is really a sad thing. Now whether such thing has happened it is for people to investigate it, don’t think we can comment on it.”