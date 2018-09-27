Watch Out Girls! Hrithik Roshan’s Sweet Gesture To This Fan Will Surely Make You Jealous

An elated fan of Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express her gratitude towards the kind gesture of the actor who sent across gifts to the fan, after she showered her love on Hrithik with a unique painting.

A fan painted a picture of Hrithik Roshan with lipstick, the Superstar returned the favour by gifting the female fan three lipsticks.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day as the makers of Super 30 released the first posters of the film, a Patna based fangirl Anamika Sharma went ahead and declared her love for Superstar Hrithik Roshan by creating a portrait of his Super 30 look with lipstick.

The unique sketch featured Hrithik Roshan in his bearded look from Super 30 which soon spread on social media like wildfire.

” To the sexiest teacher with love ” pic.twitter.com/4cIurFEJi2 — Anamika sharma (@Anamika7277) September 5, 2018

As the actor came across the unique gift, Hrithik Roshan thanked her on social media announcing a special surprise for her. The actor said, “Thank you for such a sweet gesture. Sending your way loads of love and a surprise. I hope it surprises you too :)”.

On receiving the special surprise from her favorite idol, an elated Anamika Sharma took to Twitter sharing a video showcasing the lipsticks gifted by Hrithik saying, “हमें बहोत पसंद आया आपका प्यार और उपहार | सच कहु तो सपना ही सच हो गया @iHrithik Sir”.

The video showcases the delighted fan thanking Hrithik Roshan for the Matte lipsticks as she touts his gift to be a dream come true moment. She said, “Thank you so much for the gift, and the matte lipstick, this is the biggest gift of my life I was not expecting it at all. It has really boosted my confidence. Earlier I was a fan of Hrithik Roshan as an actor but now I am in love with the person he is.”

Marking the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the makers of Super 30 had released the first look posters of the film creating an immense buzz amongst the audience.

The audience and critics have been lauding the actor for his incredible transformation as a Patna based math teacher as he steps into the shoes of math wizard Anand Kumar.