Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer: 5 BEST Highlights From Amitabh Bachchan – Aamir Khan Starrer Will Make You Wait Harder!

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: Thugs Of Hindostan is in news since its inception and there’s an immense buzz about movie. With Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan coming together for first time, fans are eagerly waiting to witness face-off between two superstars.

This action-adventure movie is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel, Confessions Of A Thug. Earlier, makers teased audience with six posters of movie showcasing lead actors and each one looked intriguing.

As trailer is out now, fans are excited to catch this action on big screen. To further boost the excitement we have pointed out five highlights of the trailer:

1) Surprising Avatar Of Aamir Khan-

Aamir is essaying the character of Firangi, which is rumoured to be inspired by Jack Sparrow in Pirattes Of The Carribean. As all we know Mr. Perfectionist always brings something exciting to the dish, this time too sails through the expectations.

2) Katrina Kaif’s hotness to the next level-

Katrina has raised her hotness quotient to next level when compared to previous roles. She wooed fans with her bod in Dhoom 3 and now she is back to lit the screens again as Suraiya.

3) Amitabh Bachchan back in action-

Angry young man of 80’s and 90’s, is back in Sholay mode with some high-octane action scenes in this periodic drama. As in trailer, Amitabh aka Khudabaksh is seen performing thrilling actions and face-off with Aamir.

4) Ajay-Atul’s background score

Duo is known for their chartbusters in Marathi movies and became overnight sensation in Bollywood with Agneepath’s Chikni Chameli. Earlier, Pritam was in talks for TOH, but then Ajay-Atul turned out to compose music and background score. Now this one is really a big opportunity to showcase their talent, and here they successfully created the essence of thrilling periodic drama with background score.

5) Sets and visual effects-

As from the trailer, it is seen that movie is fictional story that traces during British rule and there is a backdrop of oceans. Being YRF’s expensive project, it showcases some huge sets and high quality VFX.