War: Hrithik Roshan’s Special Gift To His Fans; Decodes His Character ‘Kabir’

Hrithik Roshan has been ruling over our hearts with his performance in his recently released film War. Fans can’t contain their excitement and are super curious to know what went into the making of his character Kabir. Bowled over by him, fans had expressed their appreciation for Hrithik on social media with the popular hashtag #WeWantKabir which went viral.

In addition to this, recently fans have expressed their queries about understanding Kabir and used the hashtag #DecodingKabir to delve deep into the specifics of the charming actor’s character.

The actor took to his Instagram page and posted a video where he has decoded his character. Hrithik also emphasized that his character Kabir is an ultimate lover and a rebel.

“There is a child in him who’s angry. A rebel in him who’s calm. There is the ultimate lover in him who doesn’t believe in love. There is a saint in him who’s cocky. And there is the man in him who can’t find himself. And somewhere somehow he knows the comedy of it all. He takes all of it along. That’s where he finds Him. K.A.B.I.R”

The handsome superstar took to social media to thank his fans and respond to their questions regarding the layers of his character. He explained how getting into the mind of Kabir was a major prep and everything else was a just a consequence of that.

Well, we are extremely elated that Hrithik has complied to all our requests and we are looking forward to decoding Kabir! With his most recent release WAR, Hrithik Roshan has set first day box office record and the fans are totally going gaga over this record-breaking development.

