War: “Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Are The BEST Couple,” Claims Disha Patani

When there’s anything about Tiger Shroff, the first person to be under the shutterbugs’ radar is his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. While the duo has time and again asserted that they’re ‘just friends’, we reckon if that’s really true! Tiger’s action entertainer alongside Hrithik Roshan has released today, and it is his Baaghi 2 leading lady’s review that is grabbing our eyeballs.

War which stars Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other hit the theatre screens today and the audience is already raving about their spectacular performances. Disha too put forth her views on her Instagram and said HR & TS are the ‘best couple’ she’s ever seen.

The actress first took to her Insta post in the morning and wrote, “What a treat to watch both of you in one frame, you guys are 🔥🔥🔥@tigerjackieshroff@hrithikroshan, so proud of you”



To this, Tiger even replied as “Thank you so much D” along with a heart emoji, which apparently hints to ‘just friends’, if y’all know what we’re trying to mean!

Later, Disha wrote, “Must say the best couple I’ve ever seen. You guys are incredible” and tagged Tiger and Hrithik on her Insta story.

Well, we don’t know about you but Tiger’s ‘D’ is all support for him and his latest release.

Meanwhile, War has been directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady.

The movie witnesses Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in some bombastic action sequences along with it being a visual spectacle.

War at the box office has created history with advance booking trends that haven’t been witnessed before. Even when compared to Salman Khan’s Bharat and Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan – the movie goes way beyond!

