War Actress Vaani Kapoor Opens Up On Competition With Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Aditya Chopra directed Befikre which had Ranveer Singh alongside her. Although the film had great music and good hype, it couldn’t meet the expectations and hence proved to be a losing venture for YRF.

Now 3 years after Befikre, Vaani is again in news for her upcoming film War starring Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff. The film has set on a huge scale and is expected to be one of the biggest openers of this year.

Meanwhile, in the last 3 years when she remained away from the industry, the competition increased with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan making a mark. During a recent interview with DNA, when Vaani was asked about the same she said, “There will always be new entrants in the industry. They are so good and everybody is putting in a lot of effort. I don’t think about who is doing what, but give my 100 per cent to whatever is coming to me. I do my best and nurture it instead of worrying about what project did and did not come to me.”

When asked about what kind of films she wants to be a part of, Vaani said, “Some amazing films are being made these days and there is an emergence of women-driven characters. I loved NH 10, Piku and Raazi. In AndhaDhun, Tabu was brilliant. I would like to be a part of such movies.”

War directed by Sidharth Anand is slated to release on October 2, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!