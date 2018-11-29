Want To Watch Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 On Your Mobile Phones? Here’s Why You Cannot!

Amidst much-anticipation, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has released across the globe with a record number of screens. The movie saw several delays citing post-production issues which also triggered its cost to the great extent. Also, the sci-fi thriller is the first Indian movie to be shot in 3D. In order to tackle the rising issue of piracy, Lyca Productions, moved a plea in order to prevent the pirated version of the movie to be leaked.

Responding to the plea, the Madras High Court on Wednesday, ordered 37 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block over 12,000 websites known for leaking pirated versions of Tamil movies, which includes 2,000 sites operated by Tamil Rockers. Lyca’s counsel Vijayan Subramanian produced an extensive list of 12,564 illegal websites and requested for a block on them. In the court, the producers and the counsel explained that when the Tamil Rockers website is blocked, it immediately creates mirror websites by changing an insignificant part of the Uniform Resource Locator (URL) or any other extension, and are therefore able to reinstate the infringing material with minimal effort.

2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles, is helmed by director Shankar. It is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster, Enthiran.

Recently at a promotional event of 2.0, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said his upcoming film 2.0 attempts to convey a global message on climate change.

“There is a moment in the story that emphasizes the other living creatures on planet earth. It says that the planet not only belongs to the human race but also to animals and birds,” said the PadMan actor during a media interaction.

“Though animals and plants cannot raise their voice against human beings, they have the right to live. So do not spoil the mother nature,” he said.