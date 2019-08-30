Waluscha De Sousa CONFIRMS Being A Part Of Inshallah, But She’s Is Embarrassed! Here’s Why

Every since word has been out that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’ has been shelved, there have been innumerable conspiracies as to what caused the film to shelve. While many were speculating that duo had monetary difference, some cited date issues. However the most controversial speculation was that Salman Khan was eager to collaborate with Daisy Shah and Waluscha De Sousa, but Bhansali put his foot down leading to the film being shelved altogether.

But now in an exclusive interview with Times of India; Waluscha has finally broken her silence on the rumors and rubbished any such possibility. The actress said, “Let me get this right. No one can recommend anyone for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. You have to earn it! You get cast for a Bhansali film, you don’t need to be pushed for it by anyone. So these reports of Salman suggesting my name to Sanjay are utter rubbish!”

The actress however confirmed being a part of the film and even blocking her dates for it. Yes, you read that! Waluscha; who made he Bollywood debut with Shahrukh Khan’s Fan in 2016 said, “Yes. In fact, I had even given my dates for the film and my shoot was to begin in the second week of September. It is flattering and embarrassing at the same time to suggest that ‘Inshallah’ didn’t happen because of me. I met Sanjay through Ashley (Rebello) who is also Salman’s stylist and designer. Also Sanjay and I connected because we have a common connect – Goa! Sanjay shot Khamoshi in Goa and I am from the same place, so we exchanged notes about it and bonded really well. He complimented by complexion and said how I was right for the part. My character was that of a Muslim woman, so he even told me that I should wear an Abaya and get into the skin of the character. ‘Inshallah’ was a dream project for me simply because who wouldn’t want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

When asked what went wrong, she said, “I don’t know, there are several versions of what happened and I don’t want to pay any heed to them. The fact of the matter is that ‘Inshallah’ isn’t happening anymore and it makes me feel sad because it is such a beautiful story. I can’t speak for anyone else but yes I was signed on to play an important character in it.”

Refuting to any claim of Salman being the reason for her coming on board Inshallah, Waluscha said, “Like I said, I have signed up for Salman’s talent management agency but you cannot recommend anyone to Sanjay. If you know him then you will be aware of how involved and passionate he is about his casting. He picks each and every actor after putting a lot of thought into it. Even if anyone would have recommended me to him, he eventually made a decision based on his own understanding. So to imply that anyone was forcefully pushed into this project is mere hogwash!”

Well that certainly will shut all speculations around the cast of the film being the reason behind why the film won’t see the light of the day in the near future!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!