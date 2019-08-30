Vijay Sethupathi Starrer  ‘Sanga Thamizan’ Gets Preponed? Deets Inside

South star Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil venture Sanga Thamizan happens to be in talks all over from a very long time. The film indeed is one of the most awaited releases in Kollywood.

From the past couple of days, there have been news of Sanga Thamizan clashing with Vijay Thalapathy’s Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi as the makers of all three films are zeroing on for Diwali release.

However, as per the latest report from Times Of India, there are chances that the makers of Sanga Thamizan may pre-pone the release, and may release the film a week or two earlier from the original date to avoid the clash at the box-office on Diwali.

However, the makers are yet to give an official statement on the same.

Talking about Sanga Thamizan, the the film has actress Raashi Khanna opposite Vijay in lead, along with Nivetha Pethuraj, John Vijay, Nassar and others in major roles.

The Vijay starrer is been directed by Bijay Chandra and produced by Bharathi Reddy of Vijaya Productions.

Apart from Sanga Thamizan, Vijay also has a mega-budget release this year in form of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has Chiranjeevi in lead with Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Tamannah Bhatia and others in major roles.

The magnum opus is been directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit big screens on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

