Back in February, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was penalised for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike and it became the talk of the town. It was last month on Valentines Day when he took his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi for a romantic bike ride and shared glimpses of the same on his Twitter account and got fined for the same later.

It was a ‘silly mistake’ that turned out to be a headline for all the tabloids and it did upset the actor.

Talking to Hindustan Times about the same incident, Vivek Oberoi quoted a headline that highlighted him for not wearing a helmet, the actor said, “It was the same week when I announced a scholarship worth ₹16 crores for children belonging to farmer families. But what was interesting and became national news, which was spoken about everywhere, was that I was fined for not wearing a helmet one day.”

Even though the Yuva actor didn’t want to defend his actions, he said, “how many people causally don’t wear a helmet” in our country.

Vivek Oberoi added, “I was singled out. It doesn’t become a news when you don’t wear a helmet while riding a bike. I did get a little upset thinking that instead of focussing on the scholarship, which can actually help change the lives of people, the focus is on a silly mistake that I made.”

Talking about turning negative into positive, the actor said, “Over the years, I have developed a mindset to take a problem, something negative and turn it into something positive,”

Vivek Oberoi concluded by saying that, “They were right. I should have worn my helmet. So, I thought let’s use it to have fun, and at the same time give out a positive message.”

What are your thoughts on Vivek Oberoi getting fined for not wearing a helmet and a face mask? Tell us in the comments below.

