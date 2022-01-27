Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has lent his voice to a poem in his recently released short film ‘Verses of War‘.

The short film, which sees Vivek portraying an army officer, pays tribute to the warriors who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation. It shows two soldiers across borders who interact by the means of poems and shayari.

Talking about reciting the verses for the tribute to the Indian Army, he says, “When it came to giving voice to the undying spirit and the sheer passion that’s manifested by our soldiers, when it comes to fighting to protect one’s country from the enemies of the land, I grabbed this opportunity with both hands.”

He added, “Their contribution to society is unmatched and beyond measure, so this is my way of thanking them and paying homage to them for doing what they do selflessly.”

The film presents a well-rounded story of the spirit of the army and also the contribution of the soldiers’ support system, their families. It captures the emotional strength of war widows and is Vivek’s thank you letter to the warriors of war and has been co-produced by him.

Previously, talking to IANS, Vivek Oberoi spoke about how there are days that take him to a dark place, he said: “While I am very possessive and protective about my characters, a few days of performances can take you down. When you’re doing a death scene as an actor, either you’re dying or someone else is dying, that’s a big deal for me in terms of personal fear of losing someone whom I love because I have lost people whom I loved at a very young age that provokes a very dark downer inside me.”

However, he has his own way of getting out of the emotional vortex of a scene and swimming back to the shores of Vivek Oberoi, the person, “But, I have developed my own techniques to get out of that emotional vortex. When nothing else works, I just pick up the phone and video call my kids. And that’s like an instant reset button, when I see them talking to me, the minute I see them smiling, my life changes in a snap.”

