Vivek Oberoi & Abhishek Bachchan Hug Each Other Publicly Months After Aishwarya Rai Meme Controversy

It was a few months back when Vivek Oberoi shared a meme on social media featuring him, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and it was not taken very kindly by the netizens as well as some of the other Bollywood celebs.

Vivek was slammed left, right and centre as his post created controversy and he had to apologize for it.

Now months after the controversy, Vivek & Abhishek hugged each other as they met at an event. Vivek & Abhishek were present at PV Sindhu’s felicitation event in Mumbai.

A video is doing rounds on the social media in which we see Vivek & Abhishek sharing a warm hug after they greet each other. Abhishek is also seen greeting the parents of Vivek.

Watch the video here:

Earlier when Salman Khan was asked about the controversy, he had said, “I don’t know about it. I haven’t seen it.”

Meanwhile, Vivek was last seen in PM Narendra Modi Biopic which didn’t do well at the Box Office. He recently announced that he will be producing a film based on Pulwama Attacks next. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan which released year. Apart from him, the Anurag Kashyap directed film also starred Vicky Kaushal & Taapsee Pannu. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled film.



