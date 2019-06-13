Virat Kohli Features As The Only Indian Amongst Forbes World’s 100 Highest Paid Athlete

Anushka Sharma’s husband Virat Kohli is back with a bang on the Forbes World’s 100 Highest-Paid athletes list, making him the only Indian cricketer on to feature in the rankings, once again. The Indian cricket team captain is ranked at No. 100 in the list published by Forbes on June 11.

According to Forbes India, the Indian cricket team captain is ranked at No. 100 with total earnings of $25 million, including estimated earnings of $21 million from endorsements and $4 million from salary and winnings. Although there has been an increase of $1 million in endorsements for Kohli, he has moved down from Number 83 in 2018 to Number 100 in 2019.

Last year, the cricketer was ranked 83rd and though he has had a $1 million increases as far as endorsement goes, he has moved down to the 100th spot. The cricketer has given par excellence performances. He has done extremely well in the ODI rankings, and also is tied up with some of the biggie sports brands.

On the front, the cricketer has performed marvellously well in India’s second match this world cup against the defending champions Australia. He has joined the league of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, and Mohammad Azharuddin when he hit his 50th ODI fifty during India’s World Cup 2019 match against Australia at The Oval on Sunday. Besides his 50 fifties in ODIs, Virat Kohli has 41 hundred in the format. Kohli is 2nd in the list of most century scorers in ODIs.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!