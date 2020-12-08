Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy came as a surprise to everyone across the globe. It was one of the greatest news we heard in 2020 and guess what, Virat Kohli announcing wife’s pregnancy is the most liked tweet on Twitter this year.

Advertisement

Anushka’s due date is January which is just a month away and we can’t wait for the couple to announce yet another good news of the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

Virat Kohli took to his Twitter to announce the pregnancy of wife Anushka Sharma and captioned it, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”. The tweet has more than 645,000 likes on the micro-blogging site.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020 Advertisement

Yay! Isn’t that amazing?

A while ago, Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, was present at the stadium during the IPL. It was a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Virat after he scored an unbeaten 90, looked towards his lady love standing far. Anushka blowing kisses at him at this point is all over the Internet.

Twitterati is all hearts for the chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. A Twitter user wrote, “Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better”.

Many also pointed out how many have been blaming Anushka Sharma whenever Virat Kohli performed poorly. There were netizens who expressed how she deserves gratitude and even apologies for the same. A user wrote, “If Anushka is blamed for virat’s poor performance then we should give credit to anushka for his best performance ….. #RCBvsCSK #Virushka #RCBforever”.

Well, well. Congratulations Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Troll Asks Varun Dhawan If He’s Faking COVID-19; Coolie No 1 Actor Replies, “Hope U & Ur Family Don’t Have To Suffer Through This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube