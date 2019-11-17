VIRAL VIDEO: Katy Perry Enters Indian Airport Without Showcasing Passport Despite Multiple Requests; Receives Backlash

Katy Perry took the Indian crowd by storm as she performed in Mumbai yesterday. The Hollywood singer made the crowd croon to her all-time fav hits including Fireworks and Bon Appetit. But what is now grabbing eyeballs is Katy’s behaviour at the airport while she was heading back to her hometown.

In one of the videos going viral on the internet, Katy can be seen entering the Airport without showcasing her passport. When the security personnel asked her for it, the singer replied something but without following the due process, marched into the airport premises. Furthermore, despite multiple requests Katy Perry and her assistant ignored it all and the starry tantrums didn’t go well with the netizens.

Check out the video below:

Multiple users took to the comment section and pointed out to how the felt about Katy Perry’s act.

One of the users wrote, “That was rude…they should show the passport ….arrogance of white people”

“Just imagine the same ignorant behaviour if done by our celebs in their country! Kya hotaa!!! That was a cheap behaviour katty!” wrote another.

“It’s so pathetic to see how they pass the security personnel..,” pointed out a netizen.

“Why do Indians go down begging Ma’am, Ma’am when in the West they always refer anyone by the first name ? British are gone but the slavery is left behind. Utterly disgusting display of our culture,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, the singer was also seen enjoying a star studded bash thrown by filmmaker Karan Johar.

From Jacqueline Fernandez to Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, amongst others were seen chit chatting with Katy and also posing for pictures.

The One Plus Music Festival was held last night in the city, and also witnessed One Rules singer Dua Lipa performing to her hits.

