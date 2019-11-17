Marjaavaan: Twitterati Hail Palak Muchhal’s New Song Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram!

Milap Zaveri’s ‘Marjaavaan‘ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria have received quite a good response at the box office after its grand release on Friday. Fans are bombarding the cinema houses to enjoy the action drama. On the same day, makers of the film include a new song, ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ and it is sure to get you all even more excited for the movie.

After the track of ‘Marjaavaan’ was released on various platforms, it has been lapped up by the netizens. Since its release, it has already crossed 2.3 million views on YouTube. Tweeples have started pouring in their love for it.

Check out the song below:

“Your voice tunes the life of lifeless people. @palakmuchhal, #RaghupatiRaghavRajaRam,” said one.

A Twitter user remarked: @palakmuchhal3 Less Than 24Hours This Super Melody Crossed Million Viewers. Congratulations Palakji For This Sweet But Powerful Performance Of You #RaghupatiRaghavRajaRam.”

Social media was flooded with millennials talking about it. Some netizens spoke about Palak Muchhal’s lovely voice and some were talking about the stars.

‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ is sung by Palak Muchhal and the music is given by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ is penned by Manoj Muntashir.