Comedian Vir Das is sure of the place he wants to be in once the lockdown opens and he is free to travel.

“Whenever this world is open again, the first place I want to go back to is Ladakh. I usually go once a year, rent a bike, switch the phone off, stay in a tent by the river for ten days. It’s where I am happiest in the world,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Along with his note, Vir Das posted a picture in which he shares smiles and dances with local people of Ladakh, during an earlier visit to the Himalayan region.

Reacting to the post, Maria Goretti commented: “I have never been there, that’s exactly where I want to go.” Responding to Maria’s comment, Vir Das shared how beautiful is Ladakh. “It’s literally heaven. Washes the Mumbai off. You have to go. I have toured the world twice, never found a place with that much soul,” Vir Das added.

Meanwhile, Vir Das made headlines recently after he received ‘Love Threats’. Taking to Instagram, Vir Das shared a screenshot of a mail written to him by the fan under the subject “Not a death threat, it is a love threat”.

“Woke up to this. Amongst the many death threats coming in, today this subject line stood out. I’m sharing it because along with making my morning, it’s actually super creative. But seriously…thank you. Made me laugh and cry,” Vir Das wrote.

Speaking of the “love threat”, the mail read: “This is a love threat. Sending you lots of love. I am threatening you with my love. Jaldi se jokes stand up sab shuru karde nahi toh love nahi milega (Start making stand-up comedy videos and jokes, otherwise I won’t love you).”

