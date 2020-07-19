Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Everyday Is Phenomenal, Be It Then Or Now!

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, are currently in London. On Saturday, the couple shared a throwback image from their Paris trip a while back.

“THEN: Our first ever trip together, 4 years ago today! #FBF #Paris NOW: #EverydayPhenomenal #London,” Anand wrote, sharing ‘then and now pics’ of the two trips, on his Instagram handle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ‘Then’ image has the couple looking into each other’s eyes in Paris, while the ‘Now’ image, clicked during their London trip, is a selfie inside a car.

Earlier this month, Sonam and Anand flew to London. Earlier, Sonam had spent three months of lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws’ residence. She flew to Mumbai to be with her parents and siblings ahead of her birthday on June 9.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!