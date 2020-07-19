Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Everyday Is Phenomenal, Be It Then Or Now!

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, are currently in London. On Saturday, the couple shared a throwback image from their Paris trip a while back.
“THEN: Our first ever trip together, 4 years ago today! #FBF #Paris NOW: #EverydayPhenomenal #London,” Anand wrote, sharing ‘then and now pics’ of the two trips, on his Instagram handle.
The ‘Then’ image has the couple looking into each other’s eyes in Paris, while the ‘Now’ image, clicked during their London trip, is a selfie inside a car.
Earlier this month, Sonam and Anand flew to London. Earlier, Sonam had spent three months of lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws’ residence. She flew to Mumbai to be with her parents and siblings ahead of her birthday on June 9.
