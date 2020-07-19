Aditya Chopra Records Statement At Versova Police Station; Director Refutes Rumours Of Fall-Out With Sushant Singh Rajput

The Mumbai Police while investigating the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput interrogated YRF head, Aditya Chopra for as long as 4 hours today. The news of the Kai Po Che actor sent a wave of numbness and several speculations were made around what might have caused the young actor to take such a drastic step.

While industry insiders like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Mahesh Bhatt were lashed out at for making Sushant’s life difficult, Aditya Chopra and YRF were too being called out. It was being stated that Sushant Singh Rajput lost out on several projects because of YRF. but recently there were several reports stating that SSR had a few heated arguments with Aditya Chopra.

However, the filmmaker has refuted to any such event. A certain report carried out by Pinkvilla states that Aditya Chopra is also being quizzed by the cops at the Versova Police Station as to why was Paani shelved.

For those of you who have joined in late, directed by Shekhar Kapur, Paani was being touted a dream project for Sushant Singh Rajput. It was also because of this film that the late actor lost out of several other big-budget projects like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela’.

While several industry insiders and Sushant’s gf Rhea Chakraborty have requested a CBI enquiry, the possibility seems remote. The Mumbai police has recorded statements of as many as 30 people in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

