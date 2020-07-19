Simi Garewal Compares Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death To George Floyd, Says Kangana Ranaut’s Interview Has Left Her Depressed

Ever since the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, National award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about nepotism in the film industry. She has also bashed various film fraternity for mistreating outsiders. Now, veteran actress Simi Garewal yesterday took to her twitter handle to applaud the Gangster actress for being so brave and bold.

Simi Garewal had a series of tweets in which she mentioned that she is extremely proud of Kangana Ranaut for being brave and taking the bold decision to step forward and speak. The Karz actress didn’t mention the name, but she recalled when a ‘powerful’ person tried to end her career, and she couldn’t do anything as she wasn’t as brave as the Fashion actress. Because of this reason, she then chose to stay mum.

Simi Garewal’s tweet read, “I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a ‘powerful’ person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave… @KanganaOffical”

The veteran actress further stated that after watching Kangana Ranaut’s interview with Arnab Goswami, she is quite depressed with what Sushant Singh Rajput underwent and with the vert fact what many outsiders go through in Bollywood.

As Simi Garewal wrote, “I don’t know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed.. I’m distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many ‘outsiders’ go through in Bollywood.. it

must change!”

This morning, Simi also had a yet another powerful tweet. It read, “When George Floyd was killed in America it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput’s death maybe the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood..”

