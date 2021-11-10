To churn out a good comedy on screen, it’s imperative to have a vibrant mood and vibe on the sets and that was exactly the case with the Devanshu Singh directorial ’14 Phere’ starring Vikrant Massey.

Advertisement

As the film gears up for its premiere on Zee Cinema soon, Devanshu and actor Vikrant Massey spoke about their experience of working in the film and how they managed to craft a good clean comedy.

Advertisement

Talking about the atmosphere on the sets, the director said, “We were singing, playing and having a great time on set – literally like a happy family. My aim for the film ’14 Phere’ was to highlight every character of the film significantly, and not just the protagonists which is why I really focused greatly on the script of the film so that every role stands out.”

“The idea was to present something unique with a twist. Imagine masti and madness in planning one shaadi, let alone two shaadis. It was a great experience to have worked with such a wonderful cast, like I said – feels like a family,” he added.

For Vikrant Massey, it was more about doing things that are far off from his reality. The actor said, “Seldom do you come across a film that ticks all the right boxes. It is an out-an-out family entertainer that brings to fore a contemporary twist to an age-old societal issue. I believe in finding a middle ground but having said that, if I love my partner as much as my character Sanjay loves Aditi, I definitely would have, in real life, done things that Sanjay did.”

“What I can’t do or isn’t happening off-screen, I try to do in front of the camera. And I hope to get enough opportunities to continue to do so,” Vikrant Massey added.

’14 Phere’, which also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan, is a rib-tickling comedy that talks about an important issue of caste divide but at the same time, it softens the blow with its sharp humorous narrative.

Must Read: Nayanthara To Play The Role Of A Cop In Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube