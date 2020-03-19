Vikrant Massey Elated For Cargo’s International Premiere & Its Selection At Over 15 Festivals Across The Globe

The Hindi sc-fi film Cargo, starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, was screened at MAMI film festival last year, and will now have its international premiere at SXSW (South by Southwest Film Festival) 2020.

“Cargo is a very special film. Last year, we were struggling with this movie because we did not know what to do with it.. which direction this film would go.. but being selected in over 15 festivals across the world is a really heartwarming news for us. It’s a very small film to represent your country and cinema.. so it’s great thing. It is a proud moment for us because it is a first sci-fi first Indian film to achieve this,” Vikrant said.

The film will also open the Miami Sci-fi festival. Amongst the other noted film festivals where the film is scheduled to play are the Chittanooga Film Festival in Tennessee, Sydney Scifi, Revelations in Perth, and the London Scifi.

Directed by Arati Kadav, Cargo traces the journey of a female astronaut who meets a reticent astronaut on a spaceship. With the struggles of her job piling on, she gets better acquainted with the mysterious cargoes that land on the ship.

