Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Sanak' to digitally release on Oct 15
Vidyut Jammwal-starrer ‘Sanak – Hope Under Siege’ is set to release on October 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film also stars Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others.

Directed by Kanishk Varma, ‘Sanak’ will be released on October 15 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Along with the announcement, the makers have also unveiled a new movie poster featuring a determined Vidyut, holding a baby in one hand and a gun in another.

