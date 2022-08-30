Actor Vidyut Jammwal recently shared a video poem dedicating it to the victory of Team India in Sunday’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan in which Hardik Pandya hit three boundaries and a six in the last two overs at Dubai International Stadium.

The actor wrote, playing on the words of the title of his recent film:

“Jab Khuda Ho Haafiz / zindagi ke khel mein / taiyaar hain hum

Jab Khuda ho Haafiz / kabhi na rukein tere kadam

Jab Khuda ho Haafiz / Poore ho saare sapne

Jab Khuda ho Haafiz / Lehraye jhanda desh ka apne!

Andhere par hoti hai ujaale ki jeet hamesha

Iss baar bhi jeentengey / chaahe deni pade Agni Pariksha!”