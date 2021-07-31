Advertisement

Actress Vidya Balan, who has always wowed the audience with her power-packed performances and strong roles, has opened up about how each character she has portrayed till now has educated and changed something for her.

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with “Parineeta” in 2005, Vidya has treated fans with her dynamic portrayals in films such as “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, “No One Killed Jessica”, “The Dirty Picture”, “Paa”, “Kahaani”, “Ishqiya”, “Mission Mangal”, “Tumhari Sulu” and “Shakuntala Devi”.

Her latest release is “Sherni”, where she plays an upright forest officer battling social barriers set by the patriarchal society and lackadaisical attitudes within her department.