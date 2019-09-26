 VIDEO: Varun Dhawan & Kunal Kemmu Fight It Out & The Reason Will Leave You In Splits

Kunal Kemmu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-drama Lootcase. The trailer of the film was well-received as it promised a good dose of entertainment to the audience.

Now, Varun Dhawan has joined Kunal for the promotions of the film as he shot for a fun video with him recently. In the video we see Varun entering the room while talking to someone over the phone. As he enters the room and tries to sit on a bag laying over the floor, Kunal immediately comes and sweeps it off which lefts Varun shocked. This leads to both of them indulging in a cute fight after which Kunal manages to take away the bag. This is when Varun tells producer Juno Chopra (who is also there in the room) that Lagta hai is bag mein kuch kaala hai.

Kunal shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Kis kis se bachau kis kis se chupau mae tujhe.. @varundvn kuch nahi hai bag mae kassam se.. @junochopra don’t doubt it. @prashantsixpack ki kassam 🤞😜

#lootcase in theatres 11th October

Last time pooch raha hoon… kis ka suitcase hai”

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan and Kunal Kemmu have earlier worked together in Kalank.

Talking about the experience of shooting for Lootcase, actress Rasika Duggal earlier said that it was a much-needed break from the intensity of her other projects.

Rasika is known for projects like Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost, Manto, Hamid and Delhi Crime.

“Shooting for ‘Lootcase‘ was a welcome break and a much-needed relief from the intensity of the other projects I was doing at that time,” said the actress, who earned plaudits for her performance in web series Delhi Crime and Humorously Yours Season 2“. she told IANS.

“I am thrilled about the variety of genres I have had a chance to experiment with over the past year. I am looking forward to the release of the film in October,” she added.

Lootcase revolves around a red suitcase. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, it also stars Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. It is slated to release on October 11.

