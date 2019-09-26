Wedding Bells! Amy Jackson To Marry George Panayiotou? Location Details REVEALED

Amy Jackson embraced motherhood recently and is on the cloud nine since the birth of her little baby boy. Her pregnancy news took her fans by the storm but seeing her entire journey through her Instagram was definitely bliss for them. Now, it looks like the 2.0 actress is all set to tie knots with her fiance George Panayiotou.

According to reports in TOI, Amy and George are planning to take their nuptial vows in Greece. The couple will get hitched next year as they want they just arrived munchkin to turn a few months old before they get married. The couple has also supposedly secured a location with a beach side venue for their 2020 wedding.

For all those who don’t remember, Amy and George got engaged in Zambia in May. The couple announced their engagement through social media. Amy and George even threw a small engagement party for close friends and family. The actress shared the pictures and videos of the same with her fans as well.

Amy introduced her little munchkin with a cute Instagram post. She wrote, “Our Angel, welcome to the world, Andreas.” She had announced her pregnancy back in March where she wrote, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

On the professional front, Amy was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0.

