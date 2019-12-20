VIDEO: Euphoria Of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3! Audience Dancing On Munna Badnaam Hua – Is It A Theatre Or A Music Concert?

Finally, D-Day has arrived for which all die-hard Salman Khan fans were eagerly waiting for! Dabangg 3 has released all across the country and expectedly, Salmaniacs are creating a rage on an opening day.

It is quite obvious that today, Dabangg 3 is taking over social media whether it’s reviews, public reactions or meme content. Scrolling through the feeds related to this highly anticipated prequel, we came across a video that is going viral on Twitter. Trending with #Dabangg3Reviews, in a video, we can see people dancing like crazy in a cinema hall to the tunes of Munna Badnaam Hua.

Check out the video below:

Well, this is what exactly happens when the biggest superstar of the country comes with the biggest mass entertainer of the year.

Meanwhile, before the movie’s release Khan took his “Dabangg 3” promotions down South, and painted the city in Chulbul Pandey’s hues, with a rocking performance in the city.

Salman Khan was joined by the film’s director Prabhudheva and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who plays villain in the film, he shook a leg on the beats of the film’s item number, Munna Badnaam Hua.

To garner more audience base, Salman was seen focussed on kicking off a South India publicity blitz for the film in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

This has been prompted by his decision to release the film in four languages. Apart from the original Hindi version, the film also released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

At the promotional event, Salman Khan hit full form as Chulbul Pandey and, along with Prabhudheva and Sudeep, made the crowd go wild as he flaunted the popular hook step of the song.

