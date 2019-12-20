Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy VS Biggies Of 2019: Stays LOWER Than Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal & Others!

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan’s highly anticipated prequel to much-loved Dabangg franchise is finally in theatres. Being Salman’s pre-Christmas release and with franchise factor attached to it, high hopes are pinned down on it and the movie too, is off to a decent start. But is it really matching to the stature of the biggest crowd-puller of the industry? Let’s check it out.

Dabangg 3 is off to a good start on an opening day with morning shows showing occupancy of 20-25% across the country. Such a kind of start is fair enough for a movie releasing on a regular Friday, but it is really not up to the pre-release hype and expectations. What came as a shocker is that its morning occupancy is even lower than non-holiday releases like Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal (non-holiday Friday release), Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

Take a look at the highest opening day morning occupancies of 2019 (Bollywood):

War: 80-85%

Bharat: 55-60%

Kabir Singh: 50-55%

Mission Mangal: 50-55%

Saaho: 40-45%

Kalank: 40-45%

Gully Boy: 40-45%

Total Dhamaal: 30-35%

Super 30: 25-30%

Kesari: 20-25%

Meanwhile, the makers of Dabangg 3 have voluntarily removed “certain scenes” from the title track “Hud Hud Dabangg”.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Salman Khan Films read: “Keeping everyone’s sentiment in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’.”

Dabangg 3 landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song “Hud hud Dabangg” that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!