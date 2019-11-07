VIDEO: Rakhi Sawant HILARIOUSLY Calls Out Mukesh Ambani Over Jio Network Issues!

Rakhi Sawant’s videos are one content that may be cringeworthy but is equally entertaining! Every now and then, the TV personality is coming up with something bizarre and honestly, it only leaves us in splits. Post the Deepak Kalal and of course her wedding row, Rakhi is back in the news and this time for calling out Mukesh Ambani.

Rakhi took to Instagram and shared a video where she could be seen dubbing a TikTok video which says, “Ambani 50-60 rs jyada lele par network toh sahi se dede” (Take 50-60 rs extra, but at least provide a good network). What’s funnier is Rakhi’s frustrated expressions in the video which are totally cracking us up!

That’s one and only Rakhi Sawant for you, check out below:

Meanwhile, Rakhi as she herself revealed got married to a man based in the UK. She recently shared a new video where she could be seen showing off her new luxurious house. In the video, we can see a red coloured room with a very fancy bed and decorations. Rakhi captioned the video as, “My house. I am the princess of my husband’s heart and my house.”

Earlier, during Karwa Chauth, Rakhi had posted several but she still hadn’t revealed the face of her husband, neither did she upload any picture with him. Only time will tell whether Rakhi is really married as she claims or it is just another publicity stunt! However, Ritiesh also gave an exclusive interview to a news portal saying that he is real and will soon reveal his identity to all Rakhi fans.

