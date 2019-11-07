BREAKING! Ajay Devgn & Priti Sinha To Produce A Biopic On Ramsay Brothers, The Father Of Indian Horror Films

Ajay Devgn who is currently shooting for Maidaan in Lucknow got mobbed on Monday with his son, Yug who went to Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Ajay was seen losing his cool as fans tried to touch his son and that made him really angry. Apart from that, Ajay along with producer Priti Sinha producing a film or series bases on the pioneers of horror films in India. Yes, you read it right, it’s the Ramsay Brothers. Titled as The Ramsay Biopic, the project is to be written by Ritesh Shah.

The Ramsay brothers have given some epic films to Indian Cinema like Veerana, Purana Mandir, and Purani Haveli amongst others, and have created the renowned television series, Zee Horror Show.

Sinha sharing statement said, “The late Shri Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay, along with every member of the Ramsay family, instilled their faith in us by giving us their biopic rights. Ajay and I are honored and excited to depict the fascinating journey of passion, hardships, and immense success of three generations of the Ramsay family, who successfully set up the horror empire in India.”

Although the makers have still not clarified if this is going to be a movie or a series as reported by Midday.

On the work front, Ajay is busy with the post-production work of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in prominent roles. Ajay and Kajol are reuniting almost after a decade on the silver screen and we are excited for these two!

