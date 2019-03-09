VIDEO: Kiara Advani’s SEXY Photoshoot Is All Set To Break The Internet!

Kiara Advani, the actress who broke the internet last year with her little stint in Lust Stories, has been soaring the temperature with her latest photoshoot. She made her debut in Fugly but was noticed by a major chunk in Sushant Singh Rajput’s M.S.Dhoni – The Untold Story. Kiara played the role of Sakshi, Dhoni’s wife in the film.

She recently shot for the FHM magazine and my god she’s in her in the hottest avatar. Donning multiple outfits, she nails every one of them with her sizzling aura. Check out the video below:

Kiara currently has two huge projects in her kitty, Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good News and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Apart from these, she will also have a special appearance in Dharma’s multistarrer Kalank.

She recently said Bharat Ane Nenu, which also featured south superstar Mahesh Babu, will always be her “memorable film”.

The 26-year-old actress also thanked the filmmakers for believing in her.

“Thanks, Mahesh sir and Namrata for bringing me into this industry, my director Koratala Siva Garu for believing in me to play Vasumathi… This is honestly the most motivating start to 2019 and I promise to entertain you the best of my capabilities,” she added.

