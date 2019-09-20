VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan Imitates Taimur Ali Khan & It’s The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is as popular as his celebrity parents. Everyone loves when his pics and videos are shared on social media. It takes less than a minute for posts about him to go viral on the internet.

A lot of times, Bebo has candidly spoken about her munchkin. Recently, she spoke about Taimur and imitated the way he talks on Romedy Now. In the video, Kareena shares how Tim asks about his dad, Saif.

Bebo says, “He keeps asking (imitating the kid’s voice) Abba Kidhar Hai, Abba Kidhar Hai’…like ten times in a day he keeps asking Abba Kidhar Hai. I’m like he is in the bathroom!”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Good Newwz. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

The actress is also a part of Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium which stars Irrfan Khan. This is the first time Kareena will be seen in a film alongside the Karwaan actor.

Next year, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be working with Karan Johar in his period drama titled Takht. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!