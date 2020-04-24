VIDEO: Aamir Khan Sticking Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Posters Behind Auto Rickshaws Himself Is The Perfect Throwback This Weekend!

The world by now knows the level of perfectionist Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is. But did you know the star once upon a time used to get on the streets, and stick his films’ posters on auto rickshaws himself, to promote them? A video just before the time his hit love saga Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT) released, has gone viral and is the proof for the same.

Instagram this morning woke up to a viral video of a young Aamir Khan with his QSQT co-star Rajendranath Zutshi sticking posters of the now considered cult film on the back of an auto rickshaw. In the almost three decades old video Aamir can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt donning his younger day charm. Contrary to now, the actor is on the streets without any body guards or mob blocking his way. The man is a superstar for a reason.

The video that was shared by a famous paparazzi and went viral in no time and is loved by the netizens. Many celebs from Bollywood including Sophie Choudry and Tanuj Garg have even shared their love for the actor and called the video priceless.

Talking about Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, the film starring Juhi Chawla alongside Aamir was a modern take at William Shakespeare’s classic Romeo Juliet. The film followed two star crossed lovers who fall in love despite the disputes in their families. The movie went on to be a lovers bible and today it is considered to be a classic.

For the unversed, QSQT was also Aamir’s debut as a full fledged lead. It was directed by his cousin Mansoor Khan. Now, the actor is gearing for the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha which is the remake of the Oscar winning Hollywood cult film Forrest Gump. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside, the film is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release.

