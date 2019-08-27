Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine as his films have been doing well and the actor is getting a lot of appreciation and love for his performances. The last two years have been amazing for the actor and he is cited as one of THE BEST in the current lot of actors.

This year, for his performance in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky received a National Film Award in the Best Actor Category along with Ayushmann Khurrana, who won for Andhadhun. Today, at the success event of his single album Pachtaoge, the Raazi actor was asked how does he feel when people address him as ‘National Award Winner‘.

Vicky said, “I feel good, it’s a beautiful feeling. I never thought that in 4 years of my career I will be introduced like this (as a National Award winner). But it also comes with a huge responsibility that I have to keep working like this, give my best and not to become complacent and don’t and take it for granted. But it’s a huge honour, a biggest honour in the country and it means a lot to me.”

Coming to Pachtaoge, he stars alongside Nora Fatehi in the video and the audience can’t get enough of their chemistry in the song.

Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film based on the life of Udham Singh. The talented actor is also a part of Karan Johar’s upcoming period drama titled Takht. Takht also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

