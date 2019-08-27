Saaho: Top 5 Action Sequences To Look Forward To In The Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer!

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Saaho starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas is touted to be the biggest action thriller of the year. To create a never seen before actions sequences, the makers have roped in International actions directors like Kenny Bates, Peng Jhang, and Bob Brown to present a bigger than life film.

Here are the top five action sequences in the movie, which are surely to look forward to:

The Hero’s Entry: This sequence has been designed by internationally acclaimed action director, Peng Zhang. He was asked to choreograph a larger than-life entry scene for Prabhas, and the actor had to train for three weeks to get the shot approved in a single take.

Gun Fight: Directed by Bob Brown, this sequence has been shot like a dance number with the help of a choreographer. In fact, the makers claim that this is the first time in Bollywood that a choreographer has been roped in for an action sequence.

Car Chase: This sequence has been designed by another internationally acclaimed action director, Kenny Bates. This particular sequence took over three weeks to be completed.

Jetman sequence: The unit flew off to Italy especially for this. Though, Prabhas wasn’t required for this sequence, he insisted on accompanying the team and was there throughout the shoot.

The Climax: This was choreographed by Peng Zhang, and was shot in Europe. The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

