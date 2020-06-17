Actor Vicky Kaushal has prayed for peace and joy for all in a new social media post on Tuesday.

“Jo hai… jo chale gaye, saareyaan nu sukh shaanti bakshya (to the ones present and the ones departed, shower peace and joy),” read his caption

Along with it, Vicky Kaushal shared a throwback picture of him praying at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Vicky Kaushal’s post comes in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on Sunday. Sushant was found hanging at his residence.

After hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Vicky Kaushal had penned this message: “Never got to know him well but this still feels like a blow to the gut. Can’t imagine the pain he was going through and the pain that his family and friends must be going through right now. May God give them strength. Rest in peace Sushant.”

